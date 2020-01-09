Bollywood stunners and their love affair with sarees is an unbreakable bond. Bollywood divas lately have taken these ethnic pieces and given them a modern twist. Katrina Kaif is also in the same race. The actress can often be seen donning sarees and making a statement.

Recently, the actress was again spotted in her saree avatar. The actress chose a stunning saree for her friend’s wedding. She opted for a blush pink saree by Bollywood’s favourite designer Tarun Tahiliani. The gorgeous saree had intricate silver embellishments all across and tassel details on the border.

Katrina looked breathtaking as she teamed the saree with a bralette blouse. The blush pink blouse also had heavy matching embroidery work all across.

She accessorised her look with a delicate bracelet and statement pearl drop earrings. The Bharat actress went for a shimmery nude makeup which included heavily kohled eyes and a nude glossy lip. She left her side-parted wavy hair down. She seems to be a perfect bridesmaid, a friend aspires for.

On the work front, Katrina is currently shooting for her the film, Sooryavanshi opposite Akshay Kumar.