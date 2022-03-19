Take bridal look inspiration from these actresses

Bollywood fashion has evolved a lot throughout the coming years and as wedding season is almost approaching, we’ve compiled a list of the most beautiful brides from Bollywood movies to help you choose your best look. So, let’s have a look at the gallery of favourite Bollywood actresses’ bridal outfits.

Bridal look inspiration from these actresses

1. Kareena Kapoor’s look from Veere Di Wedding and 3 Idiots

Kareena Kapoor has set some aspirational bridal-look goals in the movies, Veere Di Wedding and 3 Idiots with her fashion-forward lehenga and stunning accessories and makeup. The complete attire worn by Kareena Kapoor highlighted the modern yet traditional Dulhan.

2. Anushka Sharma look from her Wedding

Anushka Sharma looked gorgeous in a blush pink floral embroidery silk lehenga by Sabyasachi. It took 67 karigars, 32 days to hand embroider the lehenga in silk floss which had motifs of exotic birds and butterflies. To complete the look Anushka wore traditional jewellery – a Matha Patti, layered necklace and humans. Her lehenga became very popular and became a trend and reason to ditch the traditional red attire for D-day.

3. Priyanka Chopra look from her wedding

Her Christian wedding attire was a white gown with scalloped sleeves and a high neck collar designed by Ralph Lauren. For the Hindu wedding, the actress had chosen Bollywood’s favourite designer Sabyasachi’s sindoor red bridal lehenga. It had many customised details. She finished the look with a long veil and Mughal-inspired jewellery to compliment her look.

4. Kangana Ranaut’s Look In Tanu Weds Manu

Kangana Ranaut, as is her habit of doing something out of the ordinary, astonished us all by wearing an unusual green colour bridal gown. The pearl jewellery offered a touch of glitz to the overall outfit, making it one of the top choices. The whole look made Kangana look like one of the most stylish brides on screen.