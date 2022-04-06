Black jeans are easily found in every closet. You can wear black jeans in any colour or dress. Whether with a top or with a kurta it can go with everything. So, today in this article we tell you how to style your black jeans in different ways. All you need to do is read till the end.

How to style your black jeans in different ways

1. Distressed Black Jeans With A Blazer

Dinner at a fancy place? Date night at your favourite restaurant? Team up your black distressed or (regular) black jeans with a tank top and finish it off with a blazer for a polished yet chic look.

2. All Black

A monochrome look with black head to toe, cascading curls, ankle-length boots, and Ruby-woo is all you need to get some heads turning. Effortless!

3. With A Checkered Shirt

A checkered shirt and black jeans are like comfort food. They never fail to impress you!

4. With A Chambray Shirt

Chambray – a shirt we all own and it’s a safe choice to make. Instead of the regular black jeans try it with the distressed variant, and accessorize with oxidized silver jewellery. It’s totally fitting!

5. With A Floral Tank Or Ruffled Top

Just about any tank or floral top goes with your black jeans. You can add layers irrespective of the colour; you don’t have to overthink these.