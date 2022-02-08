Style Aesthetic According To Your Zodiac Sign

What is your taste? What looks do you admire? How do you like to present yourself to the world? Well, that is your aesthetic bb, and it’s completely unique to you.

We all have our own preferences and ways we express ourselves through our fashion sense, home decor, and just overall vibe. And, like everything, your star sign may also play a role in shaping the things you’re drawn to, wear, create, or follow.

Our personality is an internal, private, and personal thing, but it manifests externally, and it drives how we meet the world (in addition to the look we rock when we show up). Below, we’re breaking down your sign’s complete aesthetic, and we have to say that we’re truly loving each and every one.

Y2k Aesthetic – Aries, Leo, Aquarius

Fierce as you are, the Y2k aesthetic is your perfect match. Just pick a retro look post-1950’s, and slay this season looking like Regina George, Bratz, or the Spice Girls. With Aries owning the streetwear fit through their radiating confidence, Aquarius thriving in bold colors and carrying funky prints, and Leo, with their creativity and catchy accessories, can pull off this trend like no other.

Hot Girl Fall Aesthetic -– Scorpio, Libra, Sagittarius

It’s hard to keep up with the Kardashians, but you three have the vogue to carry their aesthetic. Go ahead, try on the ribbed, the tanks, and put the season sultry ablaze. The baddie looks of a Sagittarius, the extraordinary combinations of a Scorpio, and the hot grunge apparel of a Libra are ever ready to put any season on fire.

E-girl Aesthetic – Gemini, Capricorn, Cancer

Hello E-girls, wear the punk, gothic chains around your neck because clothing keeps your attitude intact. You scream “power” with every bit of daring apparel that you wear. Billie Eilish’s vibrant hair trends and black nails await you! Capricorns with their basics and blazers, Geminis with dual-toned hair and internet-trendy outfits, and Cancers with their soft girl vibe are boosting this aesthetic to the best of their abilities.

VSCO Aesthetic – Pisces, Taurus, Virgo

Pastels, prints, scrunchies, and Starbucks were all made thinking of you three. All this season needs is your chic softness and fancy yet chill vibe. From Taurus channeling their sensuality through Cottagecore look, Virgo supporting an intellectual yet classy look to Pisces displaying their artistic nature, the VSCO look supports them best.