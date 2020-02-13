Actress Sonam Kapoor has been among those leading ladies of Bollywood who has carved a niche in the industry by her own efforts. The stunning diva has been always manages to treat her fans with her sartorial fashion choices everytime she steps out.

While The Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga actress has clearly been slaying at her work front, it is her fashion sense that has taken the world by storm. From exquisite gowns to stunning sarees, Sonam has always been sure to get something new to the block.

This time around, it proved to be no different as the actress’s stylist took to the official Instagram handle to share a series of photos of the actress.

In the frame, the actress is seen going down the desi route in a gorgeous gold lehenga by Itrh. The fabric of the lehenga was enough to steal the show as it bore minimal embroideries or surface ornamentations.

She styled the flared skirt with a deep-v plunging neck blouse while a dupatta was gracefully draped over her shoulders. She let her outfit do all the talking and pulled her hair back in a sleep topknot.

For her glam, the actress managed to stand out amidst the bright lehenga. She chose to go a bit over-the-trend and let her eyes do the talking with gold eyeshadow and soft smokey eyes. Flawless base, contoured cheekbones, and a neutral lip completed her look. Lastly, the diva accessorised the look with diamond and pearl choker and earrings.