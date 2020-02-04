Actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is known for her ‘out of the box’ choices when it comes to fashion. The leading lady never misses a chance to make a statement from her sartorial fashion sense. She is regarded as one of the best dress ladies of Bollywood industry. Apart from her acting skills, the actress has earned the favour of her fans by acing the fashion game.

On Sunday, the actress was spotted as she stepped out for an event. For the same, the Zoya Factor star picked a creamish white feminine saree from the Masaba Gupta x Rhea Kapoor collection, ‘The Chronicles of Femininity’.

The sheer organza saree was intricately embellished at the hem with a pristine white thread. She teamed her ultra graceful saree with an all-over daisy printed blouse.

The blouse featured a leaf-cut neckline and knot detailing with cascading bell sleeves.

To complete her look, she opted for a pair of pearl and fine cut diamond earrings by Birdhichand Ghanshyamdas.

For her glam, Sonam outdid herself with impeccable smokey eyes, filled-in brows and a nude lip tint. Keeping her voluminous locks tousled, she pulled them back in a low ponytail.

We completely liked the way Sonam carried six yards of elegance. What do you think?