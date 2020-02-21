Ayushmann Khurrana starrer Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, based on same-sex story released on Friday. Ahead of the release, a special screening of the movie was organised on Thursday for industry mates. Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap also attended the special screening of the film in Mumbai. She was accompanied by her husband Ayushmann Khurrana, who is the lead actor in the film.

As you might already know, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a love story of a gay couple. The film, in fact, aims to break the stereotypical approach towards same-sex love in India.

Considering the theme of the film, Tahira was perfectly dressed for the screening. She turned up wearing the ‘colours of pride’ to support the film and the message that it conveys.

She slipped into a short dress that featured eye-catchy multi-coloured pleats. Her voguish dress featured shirt collar and was cinched from the waist with a belt. The dress is from Benetton.

Tahira took to her official Instagram handle to share her pictures in the dress and wrote, “Wearing colours of pride (sic).”

Tahira perfectly styled her look with a pair of earrings, statement rings and flawless make-up. She opted for nude lips, sleek eyeliner and well-defined brows. Her short hair, styled in sideways, further added oomph factor to her look.

On the work front, Tahira Kashyap recently directed Pinni, a short film starring Neena Gupta. She also made her debut at Lakme Fashion Week recently as she walked the ramp for designer Pooja Shroff.