Actress Shraddha Kapoor has been carving a niche in Bollywood since her debut. It seems like there is no stopping for the gorgeous lady. Currently, Shraddha is quite busy with the promotions of her dance film Street Dancer 3D that is already being talked about. The actress is all set to show off her dance moves yet again, in the film along with Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi.

Recently, the actress was spotted during her promotional tour. For her promotional look, the actress looked like a velvet wonder in a Marsala hued velvet number by Ankita. The outfit featured a fit and flare style. It hugged her at the top and from waist-down opened up with a slight flare at her calf muscles. The outfit featured a boat neck style and loose, puffy sleeves. The actress kept her look simple by completing it with basic black suede block heels.

For her glam, the actress went for a clear, flawless base, cat-lined eyes, peachy cheeks, loads of highlighter and neutral lips did the trick. To go with the look, her hair was parted in the side in a poker-straight manner, making for a sleek look.

Shraddha looked absolutely phenomenal in the dress that not only complimented her skin tone, but the silhouette flattered her figure well.