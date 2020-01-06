Fashion and style have clearly taken the Bollywood industry by sway and there’s no denying that. Everyone is making sure to put their best foot forward and fit in the trendy shoes. From gorgeous ensembles to statement accessories even much more, Bollywood divas are always making sure to rock the game. While acing game is an ongoing trend, Baaghi 3 actress Shraddha Kapoor is also making it on top.

Currently, Shraddha is busy in the promotion of her upcoming film. While the actress is gearing up for the film Street Dancer 3D, she is also keeping her eyes on the latest trends. On Sunday, the actress was out on a promotional event. But what caught everyone’s attention was her bold avatar which was actually a ‘too hot to handle’ look.

The actress took to her official Instagram handle to share the pictures.

The actress took to her official Instagram handle to share the pictures. She can be seen donning a black leather co-ord by Deme. The ensemble featured baggy high-waisted pants that were paired with a skimpy one-shouldered bralette. Voluminous waves, bright pink eyeshadow and gold accessories completed her look.



While her fans have all hearts for the stunner, some users wrote ‘Hot’ in comment section.

