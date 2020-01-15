Shraddha Kapoor is on a roll with promotions for her next, Street Dancer 3D after giving back to back hits with Saaho and Chhichhore in 2019. Recently, during the promotions, we got all the inspiration on how to slay in black outfits with such elegance and style. While in the first look, Shraddha can be seen in a chic avatar, the second is definitely the hottest attire of the season!

In the first look, the actress looked gorgeous as she stepped out in a black Reem Acra outfit. Her look included a black brocade crop top with black velvet tie straps. She teamed her top with a pair of high waist black flared black pants. Shraddha styled her look with centre-parted hairdo, filled-in brows, light smokey eyes and soft pink lips.

View this post on Instagram Supernova Starshine 🎇 A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Jan 14, 2020 at 7:24am PST

View this post on Instagram Supernova Starshine 🎇 A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Jan 14, 2020 at 7:48am PST

In the second look, Shraddha channelled her inner diva and wore an all-black slit dress with boots and complimenting makeup that gave us the right vibes.

View this post on Instagram ⚔️ A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Jan 13, 2020 at 8:32am PST

View this post on Instagram ⚔️ A post shared by INAYAT ~ (@shraddhakapoor) on Jan 13, 2020 at 8:35am PST

Undoubtedly, Shraddha Kapoor has slain both her looks. Both the silhouettes really brought the best inspiration for two different looks for the season to us.

On the work front, Shraddha will be seen in Street Dancer 3D co-starring Varun Dhawan which has been directed by Remo D’Souza and in Baaghi 3 directed by Ahmed Khan, opposite Tiger Shroff. Both the movies belong to different genres and fans are eagerly waiting to see Shraddha in all-new avatars.

Street Dancer 3D is a dance-based film featuring a lot of professional dancers who have been previously seen in the ABCD series. The film is directed by ace choreographer, Remo D’sSouza and also features Varun Dhawan and Nora Fatehi in lead roles. The highly anticipated film is all set to release on 24th January 2020.