Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s daughter has always been the one to create buzz when it comes down to her acting skills. Sara Ali Khan is just a few films old but has already been a headlines favourite. On Thursday, the actress announced her next flick Atrangi Re where she stars alongside Dhanush and Akshay Kumar.

While the actress has been clearly doing well on the work front, she has also been making quite a lot of heads turn when it comes to sartorial fashion choices. The Kedarnath actress has definitely proved her love for ethnic attires and now she is also making sure to make most of her trendy wardrobe as she is out promoting the Imitiaz Ali directorial, Love Aaj Kal.

On Thursday, the 24-year-old stunner took her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures of her new outfit. For the promotions of Love Aaj Kal, she made a trendy statement as she opted to keep it chic in a striped mini dress.

The strapless dress featured a wrapped up bandage silhouette in white and red hues that definitely reminded us of Christmas. The dress further bore a sash-like detail along the sides that added an extra textural element. She kept her locks back in a centre-parted way.

For her glam, she chose for soft smokey eyes, flawless base, blushed cheeks, filled in eyebrows and a neutral lip.

We completely liked the look and gives it a thumbs up. What are your views? Let us know in the comments section.