Tennis star Sania Mirza, who was busy in her sister Anam Mirza’s ongoing wedding festivities shared some stunning pictures. For the unversed, Anam tied the knot with Mohammad Asaduddin, son of former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin.

Sania looks adorable as she posed for the camera. For the pre-wedding function, Sania made for a stylish bridesmaid in an ethereal sharara set from the label, Jayanti Reddy.

She opted for a purple short Kurti and paired it with a contrasting grey Sharara. She completed her outfit with the designer’s signature scalloped dupatta.

The tennis star accessorised her look with a ring, pair of heavy earrings and bangles. To complete her look, she kept her make-up minimal and opted for pink lips, fluttery lashes and blush on her cheeks.

A maang tikka beautifully accentuated her elaborate bun hairstyle.

As for the bride-to-be, Anam Mirza, she looked resplendent in a pastel green lehenga set. She picked a heavily embroidered lehenga set with a short Kurti from Jayanti Reddy and paired it with oversized polki jewels. Anam donned natural make-up with hot pink lips and completed her look with a floral hairdo.

Sania Mirza also shared a heartwarming candid photograph with her mother and sister. She posted the picture with the caption, “My happiness”.

View this post on Instagram My happiness ❤️ A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar) on Dec 11, 2019 at 12:25am PST

Meanwhile, Anam shared a wedding picture in which she can be seen looking gorgeous in a baby pink ensemble with golden embroidery all over it and a purple-hued dupatta. On the other hand, Asad is looking handsome in a beige sherwani.