Southern beauty Samantha Akkineni has never failed to impress her fans with her sartorial fashion choices. Be it the red carpet look or ethnic, the actress always treats her fans with her new pictures. She always manages to grab public attention and her recent pictures are proof.

Recently, the actress was spotted at the promotional event of her upcoming film, Jaanu. At the pre-release event of her upcoming flick Jaanu, Telugu remake of Tamil film 96, Samantha Akkineni opted for a red and pink floral print saree by Raw Mango and she looked drop-dead gorgeous.

The actress finished out her look with soft open curls, mild smokey eye, bright lips, bindi and accessorised with an eye-grabbing neckpiece.

Styled by Preetham Julkar and makeup by Sadhna Singh, Samantha looked pretty.

On the work front, Samantha is prepping up for her next flick Jaanu which is the remake of Tamil film 96. It also stars Sharwanand in the male lead.

The film is all set to release worldwide on February 7th.