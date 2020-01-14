Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan have been giving some major couple goals for a long time now. The couple always makes sure to turn heads every time they step out together. Their classic wardrobe choices always prove that they both are very particular about their fashion sense and always make sure to bring out something trendy and stylish.

The royal couple were snapped by the paparazzi as they stepped out in Mumbai. The Tanhaji star looked dapper in a black shirt with a royal blue blazer, matching pants and brogues.

View this post on Instagram ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Jan 13, 2020 at 8:39am PST

Kareena, on the other hand, looked gorgeous in a leopard print jacket teamed with black pants and heels. The actress completed her look with nude makeup and a diamond necklace.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif’s recent release Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior has been scoring huge at the box office. In the film, the actor plays the role of Udaybhan Rathod while Ajay Devgn essays the character of Tanhaji Malusare. The film released on January 10. He will next feature in Jawaani Jaaneman.

Kareena was last seen in Raj Mehta’s Good Newwz co-starring Akshay Kumar, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani. She will be starring in Karan Johar’s period drama Takht.