On Sunday evening, some of the most influential names from Bollywood industry came together for the Umang Mumbai Police Show. Every year, the awards ceremony boasts an envy-worthy guest list, and this year was no different. Year 2020 seems to be particularly popular for saree trends.

From Janhvi Kapoor to Katrina Kaif, everyone was seen attending the event in the six yards of elegance. Among the many drapes that caught our attention was Priyanka Chopra‘s. The star, who is no stranger to traditional drapes, walked in wearing a silver and cobalt blue Benarasi number. The stunner looked drop-dead gorgeous in her saree look.

The 37-year-old stuck with her favourite Indian ethnic silhouette, and opted for a handwoven silk sari from the Ekaya x Masaba collection. Instead of predictable motifs, the cobalt blue drape came patterned with silver pomegranates, Kadwa borders and Benarasi cutwork detail. Chopra teamed her sari with a simple sleeveless blouse.

To accessorise herself, Chopra opted for jewellery in silver and blue for her evening out. The actor paired her sari with Sangeeta Boochra earrings, a matching ring by Anmol Jewellers, and a stack of bright blue bangles, along with comfortable shoes by Crimzon World.

Leaving her shoulder-length locks in lightly tousled waves, the star went fail-safe with bold brows, soft smoky eyes and nude lip colour. A tiny blue bindi added the perfect finishing touch.

Not only will it look on-point for a family puja or get-together, it’s also a great choice for a roka ceremony.