South Indian beauty Pooja Hegde has already carved a niche in the industry and does not require any introduction now. The actress is currently on cloud nine in terms of her career growth this year. Her last two South films, Maharshi and Gaddalakonda Ganesh have performed well at the box office. Moreover, her latest Bollywood film Housefull 4 also received a positive response.

Pooja Hegde is frequently active on social media where she enjoys a massive fan following. She often keeps them updated with whatever is happening in her life. On Friday, the Maharshi actress shared some pictures from her photoshoot for a magazine. Pooja, who is currently vacationing in London, looked flawless in these pictures as she can be seen donning designer Sanjay Kumar Dauhalia’s outfits.

In one of the pictures, she can be seen wearing a multicoloured lehenga. To accessorize, Hegde teamed up her attire with statement earrings and a ring. Keeping the makeup subtle, the actress opted for bun hairstyle with locks open at the front.

Meanwhile, in another picture, the Jaan actress opted for a red off-shoulder sequinned dress. To complete her look, she kept her make-up minimal and opted for pink lips, fluttery lashes, and blush on her cheeks.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be collaborating with Baahubali actor Prabhas for the Telugu romantic drama titled Jaan. It has been produced by UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies.

Pooja will also star along with Allu Arjun, Tabu, Jayaram and Nivetha Pethuraj in the Telugu action drama, Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The movie, which is slated to be released next year, has been produced by S. Radha Krishna and Allu Aravind.