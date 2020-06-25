Karisma Kapoor is celebrating her 46th birthday on Thursday. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, birthday celebrations this year is a low key affair for all. All the Karisma fans have been pouring virtual wishes on the actress. The actress was among the leading ladies of the 90’s giving a long list of her spectacular performances. The actress carved a niche for herself in the industry and managed to garner a huge fan following.

Not just films, she has always managed to slay her sartorial choices like a pro. Undoubtedly, Karisma has always stepped the right foot forward, be it in films or fashion. Since her Bollywood debut with Prem Qaidi in 1991, she is slaying her fashion game which is on point. Even now, with no signs of aging, she gives us some major fashion goals.

Here are some of her sartorial choices that are a proof enough of her being an epitome of style:

View this post on Instagram Eyebrow game strong 😽 me at 18 ! #flashbackfriday A post shared by KK (@therealkarismakapoor) on Dec 12, 2019 at 9:43pm PST