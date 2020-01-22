Kangana Ranaut is known for her impeccable fashion sense. The actress has been making headlines for her sartorial fashion choices especially, her love affair with ethnic outfits. The Panga actress has a huge range of sarees and suits which she manages to wear on different occasions, each time giving a refreshing look to herself. She knows how to slay even a simple attire by teaming it up with classic jewellery or a statement bag.

Currently, the bold actress is busy with the promotions of her upcoming film Panga. However, she took some time from her busy schedule and made a colourful vision in an event. The actress was spotted in a traditional look as she decked up in a gota suit by Rimple and Harpreet Narula.

Her Anarkali suit featured a high multi-colour collar with Aztec gold print on a maroon material. The lower half of the outfit bore a colourful criss-cross pattern and multiple prints in bright colours, making a bold look. She paired this with loose pajama pants that bore a shell print at the ankles.

To complete her look, Kangana opted for a tulle dupatta with a thick and colourful border. Simple gold embroidered juttis and jhumkis on her ears completed her look for the event.

Her hair was styled into a poker-straight manner and parted in the centre, making for an ultra-chic look. Her makeup too was flawless – a peachy glow, neutral lips, well-lined eyes, and filled-in brows ensured she looked pretty.