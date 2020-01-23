Disha Patani is all high for her next flick Malang which also features Aditya Roy Kapur, Anil Kapoor, Kunal Khemmu and Disha Patani in pivotal roles. A few days back, the makers of the film dropped the trailer of the film that features Disha in a fit and well-chiselled body.

Known for her impeccable body and stylish looks, Disha, on Wednesday, shared a new look with her fans as she promoted her film.

Known for her athleisure style, the actress didn’t shy away from showing off her personal style. She opted for a burgundy coloured bodycon dress by Beyonce’s brand Ivy Park’s collaboration with Adidas.

@beyonce got me like 😎 #malang❤️

The high-low dress hugged her body and showed off her curves in the high-low number that began high at her thigh and ended just above her knee. The outfit also featured mesh sleeves.

🥀

She paired her outfit with ankle-length black lace-up boots with kitten heels for a more rugged edgy look.

🌸

For her glam, the actress opted for a dazzling pink eyeshadow over a flawless base and just enough detailing around her eyes. Neutral lips and blush pink cheeks and filled-in brows completed the actress’ look. Her luscious locks were styled into a loose, messy manner to give off a textured look.

Disha’s party look is all on point. What do you think? Let us know in the comment section below.