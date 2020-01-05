Mona Singh, who recently married her beloved Shyam Rajgopalan, is soaring high these days. The new bride has been making headlines and is a happy bird these days. The actress is currently enjoying the new phase of her life and has also been sharing glimpses of her happy moments with her fans.

The actress who tied the knot with beau Shyam on December 28, is now treating her fans with her new pictures. Recently, the actress shared her first selfie with her husband on New Year. The duo seems to be much in love in the picture. And while the fans have been yearning for more, the Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin actress has shared pictures of her New Year celebration.

The happy bride rang in the New Year with her people which included her husband Shyam and close friend Gaurav Gera. In the pictures, Mona was seen slaying in her little black dress and her red traditional chooda was giving perfect vibes of the new bride. Her black outfit is all we need for a party look this season.

With traces of sequins, Mona’s dress is grabbing all attention. Alongside, her big black goggles and the bindi is making a statement. The actress had certainly channeled her inner diva for the New Year celebration and enjoyed every bit of the party with Shyam and their friends from the industry.

To note, Mona and Shyam tied the knot in a low key wedding which was attended by the couple’s families and close friends. They got married as per Hindu rituals. While the 3 Idiots actress wore a red coloured heavily embroidered lehenga for her big day, the groom opted for a golden sherwani.