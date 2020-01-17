Neena Gupta is quite known for her sartorial choices. At 60, the actress never fails to leave us speechless with her style statements. Be it saree or shorts, the actress never fails to carve a niche and rock every outfit she opts for with her innate sass. Her latest picture in casual winter wear just proves the same.

The Badhaai Ho actress delighted her fans with a new picture. On Thursday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a picture of herself in which she can be seen sporting a basic black sweatshirt with a pair of blue denim.

Alongside the picture, Neena wrote, “Ye hai Bombay meri jaan (sic).”

View this post on Instagram Ye hai Bombay meri jaan A post shared by Neena Gupta (@neena_gupta) on Jan 16, 2020 at 2:18am PST

Being a style icon that she is, Neena Gupta ditched the basic denim pants and opted for a rather trendy pair. Her denim featured a scalloped hem which is quite a stylish addition to the basic denim.

She amped up her look with black sunglasses. As for her glam, she opted for minimal make-up with pink lips. She let her hair down in the middle parting style to complete her look.

On the work front, Neena Gupta was last seen in Vikas Khanna’s The Last Color. Her upcoming projects include Panga and Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan.