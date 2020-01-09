Nia Sharma is totally ruling the Indian Television Industry since she made her debut with the show Kaali. The stunner always manages to treat her fans with her amazing acting skills and her sartorial choices of wardrobe. The actress always makes sure to nail every look, be it casual or ethnic. There’s no denying that her fashion sense is impeccable and she often keeps setting new trends with her unique statements.

Currently, the actress is enjoying a massive fan following on social media and never misses a chance to surprise her fans with her whereabouts. Just like her roles, she keeps experimenting with her looks and closet. She recently took to her official Instagram handle to share another picture of herself that left everyone completely swooned.

In the picture, the actress can be seen donning a white short dress as she poses for the camera, She looks ravishing and surreal. She opted for smokey eyes and a nude lip shade which further complimented her outfit. The overall appearance looked majestic on her dusky skin and the simple outfit is just impressive.

Alongside the picture, the actress wrote, “Like leaving your Bed and coming to work isn’t big enough a Task… I’m winning already (sic).”

We are totally in love with the actress dressing sense. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.