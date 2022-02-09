Must Have Footwear For A Bridal Trousseau

Wedding lehenga-check. Wedding jewelry-check. Wedding venue-check. Groom-check. Footwear? Uh oh.

Don’t forget the most important part of your trousseau shopping, one that will serve as your outfit topper and ensure your comfort and style. Wedding footwear is one of the most underrated things on a checklist. But it is only when someone realizes that they are not comfortable with their shoes that they know they’ve made a mistake.

Check out our list of must-have shoes for every soon-to-be bride to be absolutely sure that you have everything on the wedding footwear checklist or not.

Pumps



Pumps are a kind of footwear every woman must own. It goes with every look from ethnic to western, pumps are your best friends. Make sure you buy a go-to color in pumps, for instance, black or nude.

Stilettos

Stilettos make your look complete. Hence, they are a must-have. As stilettos add grace to your look, you can choose to wear them on your big day! Else, stilettos can be best paired with pantsuits, skater dresses, and all kinds of casual dresses.

Wedges

If you are not habitual of wearing heels or you fear sore feet, Wedges are your rescue. As comfortable as they are they can be paired with any kind of clothes such as cool printed trousers, flared dresses, or any casual attire.

Flats

Footwear that can’t lose a comfort battle is flats! Since you can’t be on your toes all the time you need flats. They can be worn everywhere and with anything. Wear flats at home or during casual gatherings. You can pair them with kurtas and jeans or go-to dresses.

Sneakers

You need sneakers to wear on your honeymoon, don’t you? Comfortable and chic, sneakers are a must-have for not only the brides but unmarried girls too. Keep your feet happy for long hours with a pair of sneakers, especially when you travel. They add a stylish yet comfy look to your attire.

Ethnic Juttis

How about adding something ethnic to your wardrobe? Ethnic Juttis fulfills your needs. Juttis can amp up your traditional look. Team up your Anarkali or churidar with a pair of embellished juttis to complete your look.