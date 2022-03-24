Every now and then you will find a Fashion faceoff among the divas of Bollywood. With these fashion faceoffs, we get ideas for styling the dress in different forms. Today, we’re back with some of the outfits by our Bollywood divas that were high on glamour. Just leave everything and take look at our article.

These millennial divas served us outfits that were high on glamour

Ananya Panday

Ananya Panday’s latest style from Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash hosted by Karan Johar last week is just going around social media. Apoorva Mehta is the CEO of Dharma Productions.

Ananya donned a black beaded netted gown designed by Hila Aadnevik & Kristian Aadnevik. Her dress was inspired by Aadnevik’s 2018 autumn-winter collection hand-beaded French lace gown with sequined floor-length sheer black dress with sleeveless details, a corset, with a zippered back.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor was among a host of celebrities present at Apoorva Mehta’s birthday bash last night. Janhvi is styled in a golden ensemble and slew the ultimate party look. The sleeveless ensemble comes adorned with shimmering mirrors embellished all over, a plunging sweetheart neckline, a bodycon silhouette accentuating her hourglass frame, floor-grazing hem length, and a back slit. She anchored her ensemble with a pair of matching strapped high heels. Janhvi’s this fashion is must add your wardrobe.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina looked simply wow in her blue dress which she wore in the birthday bash of CEO Apoorva Mehta. Katrina’s blue body-hugging dress is from the luxury brand Alex Perry and it costs $1100, which when converted to INR becomes Rs 83,760. A few days back, Katrina had taken the internet by storm as she had shared pictures flaunting her perfect beach body in a hot pink swimsuit. She had looked stunning as she had added a silk bandana, chunky sunglasses, trendy neckpiece and a bright orange shirt with her swimsuit.

Tara Sutaria

From gorgeous lehengas to bodycon short dresses, Tara has slain every outfit with grace and elegance. In her recent post on Instagram, Tara Sutaria wore a body-hugging sequined dress in white and we are in total awe. Tara accessorized the outfit with studded long earrings and silver bracelets that added further drama to her all-white attire.