Known for making style statements, Malaika Arora always makes sure to set out new trends. The actress never fails to raise the temperature with her bold and fierce fashion sense. The actress, quite known to make ultra-glam sartorial statements, has once again amped up the season with a set of photographs on social media that are going viral.

The “Chaiyya Chaiyya” fame can be seen dressed in a mini bralette. The actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a few pictures of her, flaunting her washboard abs in monochrome attire.

The 44-year-old Malaika oozed glamour in a risque latex black bralette. She paired it with a crisp pair of black pants. Taking the style quotient a notch higher, Malaika layered up her outfit with mustard- coloured long trench coat.

To accessorize her look, the fitness enthusiast opted for layered neckpieces. She glammed up her look with dramatic eye make-up, nude lips, and beaming highlighter. A slick back hairstyle further added drama to her look.

View this post on Instagram ✨ A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on Jan 13, 2020 at 7:45pm PST

It seems like bralettes are Malaika’s current favourites. Just a few days back, she was seen donning a black bralette with a stunning shimmery skirt.

On the work front, Malaika Arora is currently judging the TV reality show Supermodel of the Year.