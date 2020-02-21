Malaika Arora is among those top fashionistas of the Bollywood industry who knows how to slay any outfit like a pro. Recently, she was spotted in traditional look as she stepped out to attend Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2020 in Mumbai, on Thursday.

The actress took to her official Instagram handle to share her ethnic look and we are simply floored.

She wore a black crop top and a red saree with Jaipuri prints from the shelves of designer Sangeeta Kilachand. Malaika’s saree, adorned with intricate marodi embroidery, also featured a matte gold border.

Malaika accessorised with two silver neck-pieces and a bangle. She used a dewy base on her face, lined her eyes with kohl, applied loads of blush and rounded off her make-up with a little red bindi apart from tying her hair in a neat bun.

Her Instagram family is more than impressed as Malaika’s picture garnered thousands of likes. In the comments section, fans praised her look and posted heart emoticons. Words such as sexy, elegant and gorgeous were what Malaika’s admirers opined of her appearance.

Malaika Arora is best known for her appearances in the songs “Chaiyya Chaiyya” from Dil Se and “Munni Badnaam Hui” from Dabangg.