Malaika Arora might have been away from the silver screen for quite some time, but she is grabbing all the attention with her impeccable fashion sense whenever she heads out. From airport lobbies to events, she is always at her best behaviour. Malaika is definitely that one diva who is gaining immense popularity. From gym to casual lunch dates, she is always making sure to raise the bar high.

She is rightly called one of the industry’s best-dressed style icons. Whenever she makes a public appearance, the actress makes heads turn with her glam. Known for setting trends, the 45-year-old actress recently shared a picture on social media in which she can be seen in a breathtaking look.

This time, the actress made a stunning statement by opting for the sequins, which is actually setting the trends. For what it looks like a night look, the “Chaiyya Chaiyya” actress managed to soar the temperatures as she opted for a gold sequinned skirt by Leal Daccarett.

View this post on Instagram @malaikaaroraofficial x @lealdaccarett 📷 @adityakendale #mtvindia A post shared by Maneka Harisinghani (@manekaharisinghani) on Jan 8, 2020 at 12:40am PST

The skirt bore a large black bow in the front that perfectly matched the tiny black bralette that she styled the look with. The skirt-bralette combo definitely worked well together while showing off enough of her toned midriff.

Adding to it, she accessorised the look with dainty layered necklaces while her perfectly blow-dried voluminous waves had their own moment. For her glam, the diva kept it simple with smudged in kohl, flawless base and a matte lip.

We are quite the fans of the look. Do let us know in the comments section whether you like her party look or not?