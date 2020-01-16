2020 has already started. And with comes a new range of fashion which actually tells you an art of savage dressing. The best part of it is that we really do not need to explain ourselves, our clothes do it for us! Want to experiment this art of speaking through your clothes? Have a look at these B-town divas who wore tops with slogans so brutally honest and sassy, they reflected our whole 2020 moods!
Anushka Sharma
Got a busy day coming up? Sharma’s athleisure look is easier to recreate than you may have thought.
In a world where you can be anything , be kind. 💜&✨ #LoveAndLightProject @nushbrand
Sonakshi Sinha
Feeling low about yourself? No better way to cheer yourself up than wearing a tank top that says ‘Bigger than them’.
Malaika Arora
The sassy lady of B-Town expressed her love for fitness in this cool tee.
