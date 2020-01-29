Katrina Kaif is currently busy in the shoot for her upcoming film Sooryavanshi. The actress has been always on top of her game when it comes to either her acting skills or beauty and fashion. With her gorgeous looks and outstanding performances, the actress has been clearly winning millions of hearts.

From giving spectacular performances in films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Zero, Katrina has managed to raise the bar high each time. Now, the actress has clearly picked up a trick when it comes to fashion as now she is clearly on a roll with her wardrobe.

On Tuesday, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures from her latest shoot. The actress experimented with her style and made a chic statement. For the day out, Katrina opted for a solid-hued yellow leather skirt and instead of balancing it out with a simple tee, she switched things up.

View this post on Instagram 🧡 A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Jan 28, 2020 at 4:22am PST

The actress showed enough of her toned midriff as she styled the skirt with a cropped polka dot shirt that was tied up in the front. A simple pair of hoops accessorised her look while strappy heels added height to her already tall frame.

Keeping her long brunette locks open, she opted for soft waves that casually brushed her shoulders. Soft smokey eyes, flawless base and neutral lips completed her look.

We completely liked her retro look. It reminded us of the old golden days.