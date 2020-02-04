The wedding season is on. Saree is one of the most important element when we talk of marriages. The six yards of elegance not only defines the real beauty but also adds charm to one’s personality. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan was also spotted in an event, sporting saree with finesse and grace.

Bebo is among those fashionistas who always manages to be as experimental as anything when it comes to fashion. The actress never fails to turn heads with her outfits. Be it red carpet or casual airport look, Bebo knows how to put the right shoes and flaunt her way.

Recently, the actress was spotted in Armaan Jain’s wedding. For the same, the actress picked out a bright, sunshine yellow saree by design house Nikasha. The drape was divided into two sections with the pleats featuring polka dots in dull gold and the pallu brown and white stripes. The outfit also came with a thick zig-zag border in brown and gold.

Kareena draped this over a dull-gold sleeveless blouse to complete her look. The actress accessorised herself with glamorous large chaandbaali earrings in gold and matching bangles that made for her statement accessories.

Her hair was pulled back and styled into a neat and clean bun with flowers around it.

For her glam, the actress went with a flawless base and a well-contoured face. Loads of highlighter, just the right amount of blush, golden eyeshadow that highlighted her eyes, did the trick.

The actress held on tight to her son, Taimur’s hand as he too struck a pose in a navy blue kurta set by Raghavendra Rathore. White pants and shoes completed his look as he looked adorable in the customised number!

The mother-son duo looked royal as ever in their outfits. What do you say?