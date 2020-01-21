Kangana Ranaut, who is currently on a tour to promote her upcoming film Panga, is giving us some major fashion goals with her sartorial choices. From going head to toe in a flesh tint ensemble by Burberry to wearing a floral brocade shrug by Raw Mango, Kangana keeps on experimenting with her dressing sense. But, instead of going with the hottest trends, she likes to keep it classic. This is what makes her style different from the rest. The actress has created her own niche when it comes to fashion.

Recently, the actress was seen sporting a pantsuit in which she looks like an outspoken boss lady from the bygone era. The Manikarnika actress took tinted dressing out for a spin.

She pulled off a beige checkered pantsuit by the American brand Ralph Lauren and paired it up with a V Neck tee of the same tint. She barely put on any makeup and opted for a side-parted sleek hairdo.

The 32-year-old ornamented her look with round golden hoops by RISN Jewels. For her glam, the actress opted for a minimalist approach.

