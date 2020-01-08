Kangana Ranaut is currently soaring high as her upcoming flick Panga is about to release this month. There is no denying that the Queen actress is one of the top actresses when it comes to acting. But, one can’t deny that she is an ardent lover of sarees too. The actress often can be seen draping sarees in most occasions. From sequin pieces to simple cotton sarees, her love for the six yards of elegance is a never-ending affair.

At present, Ranaut is busy in the promotions of Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s directorial Panga. And for the same, Kangana is on the move to experiment with the trend.

On Tuesday, the makers of Panga released the title track. Kangana was also present at the launch. For the same, the actress opted for a sheer lilac coloured saree from Jade by Monica and Karishma. The saree is embellished with foliage of silver thread work all over it. She paired the saree with a full sleeve light beige blouse.

For her glam, she went with minimal makeup and loosely pulled together low bun. She ornamented her hairdo with an eloquent headband. The star completed her look with a pair of purple droopy earrings by Amrapali Jewels. She also slipped on a pair of cream white pumps. The actress was completed acing the look.

What do you think about Kangana in a sheer saree? Comment below and let us know.