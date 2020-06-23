Amidst the pandemic, Cannes Film Festival 2020 has taken a virtual route this year. One of the biggest red carpet events, the film festival celebrates the film, fashion, styles and many more. Every year, selected people from each country are invited to walk the red carpet of the International Film Festival held in the French Riviera. However, this year, on seeing the ongoing pandemic, the authorities have called off the event. But as we say, the show must go on! Here also, the concerned authorities have decided to take a virtual route, which has become a new normal now. The film festival is scheduled virtually. Bold and beautiful Kangana Ranaut was also a part of it and had given a glimpse of her virtual red carpet 2020 look.

Panga actress took to her official Instagram handle to share pictures of her attending the online Indian Pavilion and even dressed the part! Sporting an all-white look in the form of a crisp, chic white pantsuit, the actress gives bossy vibes which actually suits her personality. It featured a double-breasted blazer with gold buttons, white tailored pants and she completed her look with a simple white tee underneath.

White pointy stilettos and dark sunglasses made for the perfect accessories to complete her look. Her curly locks were pulled back into a half-up style to steer-clear off her face. What added glitters to her look is her smile which made her look radiant.



At the event, Ranaut talked about films and culture, addressing that the way art is being consumed may change.

Meanwhile, FICCI also shared a few pics from the inaugural session of Cannes 2020.