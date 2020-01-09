Kajol is quite busy in the promotions of her upcoming flick Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. While at it, the actress has been giving some major fashion goals in traditional outfits. Be it sarees or suits, she has managed to impress her fans every time she steps out for an event.

Recently, the actress was in Delhi to promote her film. For the event, the actress opted for an emerald green saree. Acing completely in the ethnic ensemble, Kajol looked breathtaking. While the stunner flaunted her look, her stylist Radhika Mehra shared a beauteous picture of her.

For the event, Kajol embraced a green saree with an intricate golden border and dainty embellishments spread across the expanse of the drape. She paired the six yards of elegance with a contrasting blouse in peach colour.

The 45-year-old went with a minimalistic approach to style her look. She simply opted for a pair of statement earrings.

To complete her look, the actress opted for a flawless make-up with a dewy finish. She opted for nude lips, fluttery lashes and beaming highlighter on her cheeks. As fortresses, she tied them in a ponytail to keep them off from the face.

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is slated to release on January 10. Apart from Kajol and Ajay Devgn, the film also stars Saif Ali Khan.