Janhvi Kapoor is among those actresses, who have carved a niche in the industry from her impeccable acting skills. But there is something apart from her acting skills, which is winning hearts. We are talking about her sartorial fashion choices.

The diva always managed to give a treat to her fans by acing her different looks. Be it the traditional saree look or the red carpet, the Dhadak actress knows how to fit into the shoes and rock. The actress has proved it every now and then. And this time is no different.

On Wednesday, the actress did a photo shoot for which she opted for an indigo blue silk satin dress from the label House Of ExC.

The Kayla dress that she wore for the shoot featured a one-shoulder neckline with cut-out detail on the waist. The dress had an asymmetrical hemline replete with layered ruffles.

The diva paired the ensemble with blush pink pumps which were adorned with feathers on the straps. As for the accessories, she opted for statement rings and hoop earrings.

For her glam, the actress opted for chocolate-hued lipstick, mascara-laden lashes, well-defined brows, dewy make-up, light hint of blush on cheeks, shimmery eye shadow and bronzer. We are in love with the metallic blue nail paint.

She left her locks open, parted down the middle and styled them in soft waves.

For the shoot, Janhvi was dressed by celebrity stylist Mohit Rai and her make-up and hair were done by Tanvi Chemburkar and Anchal Morwani.

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will be seen next in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. She will be sharing screen space with Rajkummar Rao in horror-comedy RoohiAfza.