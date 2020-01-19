Sarees have become an essential part in every Indian woman’s closet and there is no denying that. The six yards of elegance has the power to make any kind of woman look pretty. Not to stick to a single occasion, but one can drape it in any and every occasion from weddings to red carpets and even airports. It seems sarees have become a new style statement in 2020.

Bollywood’s young-gen is also in the same race. They love to try new looks and never step back from acing them. Recently, the 22-year-old actress Janhvi Kapoor was also seen wearing drapes and acing her look. The actress, who loves to wear sarees looks stunning in Arpita Mehta’s ensemble.

The actress made sure all eyes were on her as she perfectly draped a gorgeous pink saree around her. The saree bore an intricately embroidered border throughout the hem that bore contrasting orange details. She styled it with a heavily embroidered sleeveless blouse that featured seashells along the side.

View this post on Instagram Can I live in a saree forever!!! 🌺🌸🌷🌹💐🌼✨🐚 A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on Jan 18, 2020 at 9:11pm PST

Dhadak actress then glammed up for the night in soft smokey eyes with smudged kohl, blushed cheeks, loads of highlighter and a neutral-toned lip. Adding to it, she kept her gorgeous long mane open with messy waves brushing her shoulders and a mang tika accessorizing the look. Further, she even added a few layers of chunky bangles.

We cannot seem to take our eyes off how Janhvi looks in the desi avatar and the colour seems to perfectly complement her. What are your thoughts about it? Doesn’t she look stunning?