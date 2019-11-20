Wedding season is going on and people are busy searching for the right outfit for the wedding functions. While the bride and groom will always be the center of attention on the wedding day, it’s always good to see the bridesmaids shine as well. No matter what aesthetic you’re going for, it’s entirely possible to find stylish, flattering, and chic wedding-day attire for your bridesmaids. In fact, you actually have a number of different options that will help you do just that. Isha Ambani is here on board to give some major sartorial inspiration.

At a recent wedding, Isha Ambani stole the show in a glamorous cream coloured lehenga by the designer duo, Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. On Tuesday, Isha’s stylist, Ami Patel, who dressed her for the wedding took to her official Instagram handle to share Isha Ambani’s look.

The 28-year-old lady can be seen wearing a custom made lehenga in blush cream base. Her choli had elbow-length sleeves with embroidery all over the attire. She teamed up a light cream coloured dupatta with the outfit.

To accessorized her look, the daughter of Nita Ambani and Mukesh wore a statement choker diamond neckpiece, matching earrings, a statement ring, and bangles.

Isha looked breathtaking with her side-parted slightly wavy hair and she opted for a very subtle makeup look.