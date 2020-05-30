As the world is dealing with the pandemic, everyone is in lockdown remembering the good old days when they used to go for vacations, hang out with friends and family. Somewhere, the lockdown has created frustration among the people, so as to chill out their mood they keep sharing throwback pictures of themselves from the good old days’ booklet. Actress Hina Khan is also missing her beach days.

Recently, the actress shared some throwback pictures of her from a beach holiday. Alongside the images, she shared a quirky caption which reads, “I need my licence to chill BACCCCKKKKKKK (Sic).”

View this post on Instagram I need my licence to chill BACCCCKKKKKKK #BeachLove #ThrowBack A post shared by HK (@realhinakhan) on May 29, 2020 at 8:32am PDT

In the pictures, Hina can be seen sporting a two-piece swimsuit in orange and white floral prints. Her hair has a golden glint to it and her lips glisten with pink lipstick. The pictures have managed to garner a lot of public attention including her colleagues and friends from the industry.

Needless to say, her killer expressions are hard to ignore in these pictures. Well, this also reminds us of the times when the beach holidays were a thing!

On the professional front, Hina Khan was last seen in a short film titled Smartphone in which she plays the role of a girl named Suman. The actress went completely de-glam for this character and her stellar performance in the film has been appreciated by everyone. Earlier this year, she made her official debut in Bollywood with the movie Hacked that has been helmed by Vikram Bhatt. The actress will soon be seen in an Indo-Hollywood movie titled Country of Blind.