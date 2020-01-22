Ever since the first look of her upcoming film has come out, Alaya F has truly emerged as the new IT girl on the block. From her looks that are making the statement to her acting skills on-screen, there is nothing that audiences are not loving! While the promotions of the film are in full swing, Alaya’s sartorial fashion choices are also winning hearts.

The young lady has been shining with different styles and looks. In the first promotional look, the actress wore a classy romper in mud shade, printed pair of heels to go with and accessorized the look with statement hoops.

Her second look truly was a vision and the perfect inspiration one needed to look breezy! With boho vibes to the look in a front tie-down dress with suede boots to, Alaya set some major fashion goals. Even in her picture, Alaya says it out loud, “Don’t move! Don’t move! It’s a near perfect picture!!!”

The recent look from the promotional spree has been out and about sensational while it also carries cute vibes! In two coral separates, the top is a bandeau and the pants are a perfect match for it, Alaya kept the make-up peachy and accessorised with a neckpiece.

The trailer of her upcoming comedy flick is receiving all the praises for its quirky take on modern relationships and Alaya’s promising performance.

Alaya F will be making her silver screen debut with Jawaani Jaaneman alongside Saif Ali Khan and the movie is set to release on January 31.