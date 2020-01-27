The power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas made a sartorial statement as they walked the Grammys 2020 red carpet. The couple made a very powerful statement as they did a head-turning entry at Los Angeles’ Staples Centre for the 62nd edition of music’s biggest awards night. Priyanka and Nick, known for their red carpet PDA, lived up to the hype and shared a few loved-up moments, making the flashbulbs pop incessantly.

Undoubtedly, desi girl Priyanka made a sartorial statement with her attire. The actress opted for a bold ivory kimono dress by Ralph & Russo for the occasion. The diva looked phenomenal in the sequin-encrusted silk crepe cady kimono.

The dress was hand-painted with peonies and embellished with opal stones, 3D organza petals and peach ombré fringed sleeves.

The stunning risque plunging neckline, which extended up to her waistline, turned the diva into a Greek goddess and needs a special mention here. The short and elegant train of the ensemble added another level of charm to the attire. She accessorised her outfit with drop earrings, statement floral rings and a simple stud on her belly button.

View this post on Instagram This guy. #Grammys2020 A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra) on Jan 26, 2020 at 3:25pm PST

Priyanka styled her Grammy look with side-parted long locks. For her glam, she went with peach-pink toned lips, fluttery dramatic lashes, glittery eye shadow and dewy make-up.

As for her plus-one; her hubby Nick Jonas, he arrived in a bronze-gold suit, which he paired with a turtle neck and golden shoes.

Meanwhile, Priyanka’s Pre-Grammy look is also making a statement. Priyanka pulled out all the stops in a satin Nicolas Jebran backless halter gown. Chopra’s champagne gown features a high slit that showed off her leg.