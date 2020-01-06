With the commencement of New Year 2020, the time for the high voltage prestigious awards season has also begun. And, it’s time for 77th Golden Globes awards’ too. The award show honours the best in American film and television industry. The award night took place earlier on Sunday at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles, California. All the stalwarts from the glamour world come together to celebrate their contributions in their respective fields. But, it’s not just the award show but a gala event in which Hollywood aces its ensemble game.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

India’s desi girl, Priyanka Chopra Jonas flaunts her beauty bone along with her cleavage. The actress took over the red carpet in her Cristina Ottaviano number. Chopra opted for a featured strapless pink-coloured off-shoulder sleeves dress with body-hugging lines and a flowy carpet train. For her style, she chose a Hollywood style hairdo, red lips, and a Bvlgari neckpiece.

Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie too made her appearance in the award show. The stunning diva glided down the red carpet wearing a Chanel piece. She was seen donning a strapless tube multi-coloured sequined top which she paired up with an off-white high-waisted skirt. She styled her look with center-parted brushed open hair, glossy lips and subtle makeup.

Jennifer Anniston

Jennifer Anniston looked stunning as she marked her presence at the award show. The FRIENDS fame opted for a black strapless gown by Dior cinched at the waist with an attached flared floor-sweeping skirt with a short-chain. She styled her look with side-parted brushed open hair, soft eyes, a nude glossy lip and strings of diamonds in her neck. Her simple yet elegant look has all hearts.



Jennifer Lopez

Beauty mogul Jennifer Lopez was also present at the gala event. It seems that International popper was still in the Christmas mood as she walked the red carpet. Opted for a golden, green and white outfit by Valentino, the actress made her presence in a toffee-like structure. Her strapless gown featured a huge bow detail in gold and green placed aesthetically on a white ballroom gown silhouette with a short sweeping train. To accessorize her look, the actress opted for a chain of diamonds and small danglers. Alongside, she styled her look with a sleek hairdo, smoky eyes, and nude lips.

Scarlett Johanson

Scarlett Johanson made her presence in old Hollywood style. She opted for a red-coloured strapless gown by Vera Wang featuring a plunging neckline, a huge bow detail at the back and a short sweeping train. She styled her look with a sleek bun, strings of diamond neckpiece and minimal makeup.