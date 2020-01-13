Bollywood and fashion are the two sides of the same coin and always go hand-in-hand. Unlike the West, our Bollywood celebs know how to manage their fashion and walk-in style. Every now and then, these stars are shedding their onscreen image and are putting forth their own personal identity. Film promotions have become a great way for the celebs to connect with their fans directly. Deepika Padukone starrer Chhapaak has been on a promotional spree, even after the release of the film.

On Sunday, the actress stepped out in the city for an event where she was spotted donning a yellow attire. Deepika, staying true to her favourite designer, opted for a Sabyasachi ensemble. Her look included a mustard yellow ankle-length kurta featuring full sleeves and a high neckline. She teamed it with a matching churidar and plain dupatta.

The actress styled her look with her signature sleek low hair bun, deep brown smokey eyes, thick brows, nude lips, chunky earrings and golden stilettos. She has kept the look minimal and yet looks so elegant.

Meanwhile, on Monday, she again shared a few pics on her Instagram story donning six yards of elegance in yellow saree. The saree has a red floral wide border which seems to be perfect with her yellow drape. Her printed butterfly blouse in black shade seems to be giving perfect vibes for wedding ceremonies. With minimal makeup and nude lip shade, the actress opted for long metallic earrings.

We are completely in love with her both looks and seems yellow is Deepika’s current favourite. What do you think? Let us know in the comments section below.