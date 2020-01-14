Bollywood celebs always manage to look their best in the game and there’s no denying that. The Bollywood divas know how to put their best foot forward and fit in the shoes when it comes to fashion and films and we have enough proof of this. Recently, some pictures of Deepika Padukone in casual denim fashion went viral.

While the 34-year-old actress is currently busy with the promotions of her recently released film Chhapaak, she is also acing her style. Deepika slid into an easy-going and simple Dhruv Kapoor outfit.

She opted for exaggerated bouffant sleeves, high round neck top which she teamed up with a pair of relaxed flared denim jeans. Deepika styled her look with her favourite messy ponytail, golden accessories and a minimal makeup look.

Deepika Padukone’s last film Chhapaak is based on the life of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal. Chhapaak is helmed by Talvar and Raazi fame director, Meghna Gulzar. The film co-stars Vikrant Massey and released last Friday. The movie has received a lot of critical acclaim and love from the audience.