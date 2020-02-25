Actress Alaya F is currently on a roll. The actress is just one film old but has managed to carve a niche in the industry with her sartorial fashion choices. It is actually difficult to find a look that she can’t pull off. The actress slays it all like a pro, be it urban, retro or red carpet.

Recently, Alaya can work any style she picks and this time is no different. The actress opted for a shimmery outfit that is giving a perfect dose of freshness to her.

Alaya F took to her official Instagram handle to share a series of pictures that prove she is here to win over the fashion police and our hearts!

A short bodycon in shimmer scaled texture is all that you need to light up any evening! The bling never goes out of fashion but only a few can pull it off with utter ease and Alaya F surely is one. Keeping the look highly minimalistic and letting her dress do the talking- girls, here is what you need as an essential in your wardrobe to rock any event or evening.

Giving us major fashion vibes, Alaya looks like a diva in this look and we certainly cannot have enough of it. On the work front, Alaya who has secured a place in the tinsel town with her impactful performance in Jawaani Jaaneman will be seen in Pooja entertainment‘s untitled next.

The ‘girl of the moment’ Alaya F also graced the cover of a leading magazine as their February cover girl and received appreciation from all across for her style statement and yet again, something she innately possesses- her confidence. Alaya is definitely winning and owning it on all fronts with her power-packed performance and sense of style which sets her soaring on a higher note, already.