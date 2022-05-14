Gender neutrality, body positivity & sustainability: Biggest trends in fashion industry

With realism making waves across all industries, both manufacturers and consumers are increasingly focused on the actual thing. It’s past time for us to stop focusing on hourglass shapes as the ultimate body ideal and instead focus on real skin, real bodies, and genuine sizes.

It not only promotes a healthy body image, but it is also more inclusive and a revolutionary move in removing the pressures that today’s youth may feel to appear a specific way.

With brands casting more plus-size models and influencers promoting body positivity and discussing #Nofilters, it’s a great step forward that not only normalises being yourself now but also breaks down the barriers of bullying, judgments, and mental and physical pressure to look a certain way in the future. Today, a healthy physique is preferred over a skinny one.

Social media, companies, magazines, influencers, Bollywood, and pop culture are all helping to instil in people’s minds that it’s good to be themselves, and the narrative of “desire” is progressively evolving.

This trend is more than just a viral sensation; it’s a move towards being more inclusive, gender positive, and fluid to embrace and give space to a future where you are free to be you, from Hailey Bieber wearing an oversized hoodie to Indian influencers styling androgynous or gender-neutral clothing. It also removes the need to dress in a certain manner in order to prove your gender preferences.

When it comes to sustainability, prominent businesses in a variety of industries, including clothing, food, accessories, and electronics, are working to reduce plastic waste in packing and delivery.

A modern clothing line with gender-neutral fits, sizes, and colours that defies the stereotype that “pink is for girls and blue is for guys.” “At EQUL, we think that fashion is truly inclusive and for everyone, regardless of size, shape, or gender,” says Siddharth Parmar, Equl store’s managing partner.