The extraordinary jewelry accounts on Instagram to follow

You can tell a lot about a person from what’s inside their jewelry box. Will you find a classic piece? Or is it full of statement one-of-a-kind finds? Just like our wardrobes, our jewelry collections give a huge insight into the type of person we are and how we express ourselves through style. Perhaps the pieces have a history as a family heirloom or a story of where the piece was bought, perhaps as a present or found in a market stall whilst traveling.

Instagram has come a long way from fairly modest beginnings. From what was a simple way for people to show off their phone snaps has blossomed into a serious social media contender for everything from bloggers and authors to massive retail outlets who want to promote new products or special offers.

Here are some of the jewelry accounts that are trending and you must follow them on insta if you also love collecting jewelry:

1. Jessie Thomas Jewellery

Jessie Thomas, the founder of Jessie Thomas Jewellery, is a London-based Goldsmith and Designer.

The firm uses Recycled Gold, responsibly sources stones, and the highest quality conflict-free diamonds from Botswana.

Her Instagram features a stunning collection of statement jewelry pieces which has simplicity and aesthetic feel.

2. Tiffany’s

Charles Lewis Tiffany founded Tiffany & Co. in 2000, and he was an American businessman and jeweler.

The company won the gold medal for jewelry and a grand prize for silverware at the Paris Exposition.

The Instagram page features their trending and quirky collections of sterling silver jewelry and diamonds.

3. Anissa Kermiche

Anissa Kermiche is jewellery designer and creator of Anissa Kermiche brand.

Her designs have caught the eye of many top-tier publications, including Vogue, Elle, Forbes, Harper’s Bazaar, The New York Times, The Telegraph Luxury, ES Magazine, Sunday Times Style, to name a few.

Her Instagram page offers beautifully sculpted earrings, mini works of art, boob jugs, and butt vases.

4. Missoma

Marisa Hordern is the Founder & Creative Director of Missoma and a jewelry designer.

Missoma ranked 6th fastest growing SME in the UK in the Sunday Times Fast Track 2019.

The Instagram page showcases demi-fine jewelry, iconic designs, and affordable pieces.

5. Estate Diamond Jewelry

Michael Khordipour is a curator of fine jewelry and founded Estate Diamond Jewelry in 1980.

Their distinctive selection has garnered mentions in Time Magazine, Vogue Paris, Refinery29, Gem Gossip, and Buzzfeed.

The Instagram page showcases their vast collection of curated rings and victorian jewelry with perfect gems.