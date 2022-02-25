Every woman should have these types of jeans in their closet

Everyone loves sporting denim. A pair of good-fitting jeans with a top or blouse can instantly make you feel great and confident. From skinny to wide legs, there are a ton of varieties. Every woman has their own preference according to their body type. But, with the rapid change in the fashion world, the choices are also evolving from time to time.

So, here are some of the varieties of jeans that every woman should have in her closet:

1) The Boot Cut

This has been a current favourite lately. Black boot cut jeans are the perfect bottoms if you want to dress up or dress down. How you style them is a trick that is subjective. It’s the perfect go-to especially if you’re short as the fit of the denim gives you length and more so if you pair them with heels or boots.

2) Mom Jeans

Mom jeans acquired their name cause moms had to run around striking things off their list, cratering to chores and finishing off errands, so obviously, the skinny denim was a no-go.

Hence arose the amalgamation of the straight fit and baggy fit; the mom jean. It is the perfect blend that gives you enough space to move and breathe while you go about your day.

3) High-Waisted Jeans

The best part about high-waisted denim is the illusion it creates by giving you longer legs. It shortens your torso and adds extra length to your legs. Again, a great go-to for someone short.

These jeans have been a favourite for a while now due to their comfort and effortless style. It can be worn with a crop-top, tucked in shirt, or just about anything else you have in mind!

4) Skinny Jeans

Although a lot of people on Twitter have cancelled skinny jeans, it remains popular still. The skinny jean is not pure denim and hence has a certain mix of elastane in them making them stick to your body.

It may not be ideal for the summers as it doesn’t give your body any space to breathe, it works great for late evening events and parties where you want to keep things casual but dressy. Skinny denim also gives you the illusion of longer legs, especially if they are high-waisted.

5) The Boyfriend Fit

It’s great that you don’t need to have a boyfriend to enjoy this fit. The reason this fit is popular is because of its low crotch and loose form. It’s the perfect pick for a warm day that you can mix and match with a tank top and sneakers.