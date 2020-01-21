Fashion has always been an integral part of the Bollywood industry. From airport looks to red carpet, Bollywood celebs always manage to make a style statement with their sartorial fashion choices. 2020 has already begun. It seems that this New Year is the year of ethnic fashion. Since the beginning, we have been watching Bollywood celebs donning ethnic looks every now and then. From the promotional events to the award shows, the stars have been giving us some major ethnic goals.

Recently, we spotted some Bollywood divas flaunting their way in traditional attires. From saree to lehenga, they are donning ethnic pieces with elegance and charm. Here are some of them caught in the camera giving some major ethnic goals.

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has garnered a lot of hearts from her mesmerizing look. Recently, the diva was spotted in a deep green Anita Dongre attire. Her look included a short kurta with a front keyhole detail, 3/4th sleeves and heavy embroidery in off-white and shades of green. She teamed her kurta with a flared elaborate lehenga with intricate floral embroidery on it and a matching dupatta. Shraddha styled her look with a neat hairdo, filled in brows, black small bindi, glossy lips and silver oxidized jewellery.

Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Kapoor knows how to own her look. Recently, the Dhadak actress was spotted in a Manish Malhotra red look with intricate embroidery and sequin work on her saree. She accentuated her look with a sleeveless blouse which had a plunging neckline and skinny beaded straps with zero jewellery, minimal beauty look and just-got-out-of-bed waves! Janhvi’s all red look reminded us of her mother, Sridevi, who opted for the same hue look for an award ceremony.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra has been working actively towards encouraging a better living and adapting a healthier lifestyle. The fitness influencer’s fan following has always been an ardent lover of her work. On Monday, the actress received ‘Champions of Change, 2019 awards’. For the occasion, the actress opted for a red printed saree in a velvet texture by Torani. The actress looked good with light makeup and pink lip shade. To accessorise, Shilpa picked up a choker neckpiece and rings by Amrapali Jewels. The actress chose to go for center-parted wavy locks and a smile to rock the look.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif looked absolutely radiant as she stepped out in a white and gold saree. Her simple net saree featured golden work on it and was paired with a strappy heavily sequinned blouse. She styled her look with side-parted brushed open hair, filled-in brows, pink cheeks, and strappy heels.

Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon looked pretty as picked a Shantanu & Nikhil’s number. She wore a white full sleeves blouse which she teamed up with a high waisted flared lehenga with elaborate golden work on it. She styled her look with a clean hair bun decorated with gajras, a fresh face of makeup and jhumkis.