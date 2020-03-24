Disha Patani, who is the epitome of style, has set aspirations for many when it comes to her sartorial fashion. The diva sure knows how to put her right step forward when it comes to outfits and slays it like a pro. The actress is literally a perfect fit, in any apparel, be it athleisure, ethnic or western!

The actress has been seen kicking in sportswear. With her athleisure wear, she is sure to make everyone run behind her.

View this post on Instagram #malang🌸🌼 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Feb 8, 2020 at 9:41pm PST

Be it athleisure wear or bikini wear Disha surely is seen slaying it in them all! Her desirability and hotness sees or knows no bounds.

View this post on Instagram Some more #malang❤️🧜🏻‍♀️ A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Jan 19, 2020 at 10:01pm PST

Disha Patani, who is known for her X-Factor effect because of the level of excitement and anticipation she stirs up among the audience and the Indian film industry was last seen playing a spectacular role in the film Malang. The actress lit up the cinema with her fiery hot avatar in Malang and we are still in awe!

View this post on Instagram ❤️🌸 A post shared by disha patani (paatni) (@dishapatani) on Feb 5, 2020 at 8:34am PST

The actress is surely a star and aces it in all aspects whether it is acting or style. One can only wait and wonder, how the actress is going to light up the screens, with her two films in the works, namely Radhe, where she will be seen sharing a screen with Salman Khan and Ek Villain 2, where she will be seen sharing the screen with John Abraham.