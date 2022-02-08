Don’t Miss These Basic Wardrobe Essentials!

No wardrobe is complete with these basic items in your closet as they are as necessary as any other accessory, clothing, or footwear. Check what are you missing out on? You’ve got to have these basic items in your wardrobe to make sure you’re on point with your basic wear to save yourself from the miseries of not knowing what to wear when feeling indecisive.

A Statement Blazer

The easiest and most comfortable way to layer yourself with is a blazer. A statement blazer is good to go for a quick dinner plan. You can team up your blazer with shorts, jeans or pants, depending on the place and occasion you’re attending. A blazer can give you a formal as well as a smart casual look by pairing it up with a tank top or a t-shirt. For a formal look, you can always go in a shirt. A dark-colored blazer can add oomph to your look.

Little Black Dress

Who doesn’t love dresses? We say “when in doubt wear black” well, I believe so. Dresses are a go-to outfit for every girl, whether day or night, casual or formal, a dress is the best option for any occasion. A black dress styled with animal print footwear or layering gives a chic look like no other.

Relaxed Denim Jeans

Who doesn’t love a pair of jeans? Jeans which are an evergreen fashion! What is a better cloth item to wear in casuals? A dark pair of denim jeans go with tees, shirts and you can also put together denim on denim look. A comfortable pair of jeans is the most important piece of your wardrobe.

Black Ankle Pants

For a comfortable and chic look, ankle pants are the key. Pair it up shirt and heels and slay the look. You can pair it with a tank top and a T-shirt for a casual look. Ankle pants make you look thinner and taller. At a workplace or coffee with friends, ankle pants can go anywhere.

Knee Length Skirt

Like dresses, skirts are an essential item for your capsule wardrobe. Pair with a shirt or top and carry a nice handbag with heels or shoes, skirts add oomph to every look. Buy a solid color skirt and enjoy pairing it up with different prints.

White Shirt

Not only at the office, but white shirts can also be worn anywhere and anytime during the day. Pair it with a skirt or pants for a formal look and with jeans or shorts for a casual look. Shirts are the most comfortable piece in your wardrobe. It feels just another layer of skin so doesn’t ever forget to miss out on a white shirt!

Casual Striped T-Shirt

T-shirts are girls’ best friends, especially loose ones! As strips never go out of fashion you can buy different colors of them. T-shirts can be worn during the day or during casual gatherings at night. You can style t-shirts in many ways such as layering them up with a denim jacket.

A Cotton Suit

For all Indian women, modern or traditional, there is a different feeling for ethnic wear. For a family gathering or just a casual ethnic mood day, a suit is essential for your wardrobe. Especially a cotton suit which is comfortable as well as simple to wear casually.